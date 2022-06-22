Another AEW Star Dealing With An Injury

AEW has been bit by the injury bug badly over the last month, with top stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Adam Cole, Darius Martin, and more being sidelined. Unfortunately, another name will now be added to the list.

The House of Black’s Buddy Matthews has revealed on Instagram that he is dealing with a shoulder injury. In his post the former NXT cruiserweight champion is seen working out, where he writes that he has been able to slowly increase his weight limit, but specifies that his movement is limited. Matthews does not mention the extent of the injury, or if he will be missing any time.

The full post reads, “Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!”

Matthews last competed in a losing effort against PAC a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Since arriving in the company back in February he has mainly been wrestling alongside Brody King and faction leader Malakai Black in trios action. The group has yet to be defeated in six-man tags.

AEW has yet to release any additional details on Matthews injury. Check out his post below.