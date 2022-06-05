Another Top AEW Superstar Dealing With An Injury

This past week AEW hit a roadblock as their new world champion, CM Punk, announced on Rampage that he had broken his foot and will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time. In his absence an interim world champion will be crowned at the June 26th AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, another top superstar appears to be also dealing with an injury.

According to Fightful Select, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson is hurt, and was unable to attend his scheduled meet-and-greet, which took place earlier today in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The venue told fans that Danielson was unable to fly due to an injury, something they confirmed with Fightful later in the day.

Danielson’s last match was one week ago at Double or Nothing, where he teamed with Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston in an epic Anarchy of the Arena matchup against Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Despite their best efforts, Danielson’s team was on the losing end.

The report does not specify exactly what kind of injury Danielson is dealing with, but as a reminder he did potentially hurt his ankle several weeks ago on Rampage. On that night Danielson’s ankle got trapped between the entrance ramp and the wrestling ring, an odd occurrence that required AEW’s medical staff to pry him free. The Dragon did remain in character during the incident, but was carried to the back afterwards.

AEW has yet to officially confirm the injury news, nor is it known if Danielson will miss any time because of this. We will keep you updated on his condition as this is an ongoing story.