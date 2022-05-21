Anthony Bowens Confirms Knee Surgery

AEW star and one-half of the Acclaimed tag team Anthony Bowens has revealed that he has undergone a knee surgery.

The 31-year-old had made a cryptic post earlier this week saying that he wanted to be on Dynamite but the opportunity was taken away from him.

In an apparent update to the story, Bowens took on his Twitter to share the news of the surgery with fans on Friday. He claimed that he had to get the operation because of an attack after Elevation on Monday:

“Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back.” wrote Anthony Bowens.

Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QtSga0eFeC — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 20, 2022

The Acclaimed had teamed up with The Gunn Club to compete in an 8 men tag team match during this week’s Dark: Elevation episode. They defeated Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase & Zack Clayton.

Footage shown on Friday’s Rampage saw Anthony Bowens getting attacked after the match. Though the culprit behind the attack was not revealed.

Before the Elevation match, the AEW star had been out of action for several months due to another knee injury. There is no word on how long he will take to recover this time.