Anthony Henry On How CM Punk Has Treated Him In AEW

The recent backstage drama has spiked people’s interest in the behind the scene happenings of AEW. Many stories have come out about how both CM Punk and The Elite handle things behind the scenes. Atleast for Anthony Henry, Punk has treated him well the couple of times they have interacted.

The wrestling star who primarily competes in AEW Dark recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. Speaking about the Straight Edge star, Henry noted that Punk has been nice to him:

“I have talked to Punk a couple of times; he was very nice to me. Actually, when I came in, he introduced himself to me. Which – very nice. That’s a rare thing that usually doesn’t happen. But he just walked up to me like, ‘Hi, I’m Phil.”

Anthony Henry stressed that he hasn’t had any in-depth conversations with Punk so far, but to him the former AEW champion has always seemed like a ‘cool guy.’

Apart from this, Henry also talked about the AEW locker room and compared it to his experience in WWE. He said that he felt the pressure of people judging you in Vince McMahon‘s promotion. According to him, it’s not the case in AEW and here everybody wants everyone else to do well.