Apollo Crews Reveals How He Got His First Opportunity In Japan

Apollo Crews is one of the stars that found success very early in his wrestling career. His fearless style of wrestling attracted people and made him a star in indies. Turns out, he took the fearless approach not only inside the ring but outside as well. The NXT star took chances despite his limited resources which helped him get opportunities.

The former US champion recently appeared on Out of Character podcast. During the interview he talked about his run in Japan before his WWE signing. Crews told the story of how he first got the opportunity to wrestle for Dragon Gate Japan:

“When I did Dragon Gate USA, but we’re trying out for Dragon Gate Japan. 2011 It was. [It was] AR Fox that convinced me. I was wrestling around in Georgia at the time.” recalled Apollo Crews, “He’s like, ‘Man, if you really want to get your name out there, you need to come to this tryout with me this weekend.’ I had $100 to my name. I’m like, ‘Dude, if I drive to Indianapolis from Atlanta, Georgia. It’s like 13-14 hours.’

I was like ‘$50 is gonna go to gas, the tryout cost $50, I’m coming home broke. I don’t have money to do it.’ I did it. Best decision I made. I remember Ricochet being in there and I think he wrestled on the show that weekend and Rich Swann is another one. Those guys I just immediately like kind of bonded with them. Then shortly after I got to start traveling into Japan with them.”

You can check out Apollo Crews’ full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription