Aron Stevens Gives Insightful View Of Fans Using Social Media

Aron Stevens has a very unique look at how fans use social media to discuss professional wrestling.

The man formerly known as Damian Sandow in WWE recently spoke with Gary Horne on NWA Extra, where he helped promote this weekend’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view, a two-night event that will feature a slew of top matchups. It was during this interview that Stevens gave his thoughts on the effects of social media on today’s society.

Everyone Has A Platform

The main point Stevens makes when asked about the likes of Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram is that everyone now has a platform to share their opinion on whatever topic they decide to talk about, and the world is subject to seeing it.

“Look fans have opinions. What social media has done, it has given everyone a platform to display their opinion. Cause people have opinions but never before in the history of humanity where we can put them on display for the world to see.”

When discussing how he feels personally about the whole ordeal Stevens states that social media isn’t necessarily good or bad because people are allowed to have opinions, even if those opinions are incredibly bad.

“My view on social media [is that] it’s not good or bad, it simply is. We can use it for positive things, we can use it for negative things. I think as humans we are all pre-disposed to kind of toe that line right at time. Depending on how we’re feeling and what kind of day we’re having and what the subject is etc. But I also think that everyone is entitled to an opinion. Doesn’t mean the opinion is right.”

Stevens has accomplished quite a lot since returning to the NWA in 2019 He is a one-time NWA National champion, as well as a one-time NWA tag team champion. In WWE he had a magnificent tag team title run with The Miz, where he served as the A-Lister’s doppelganger.

