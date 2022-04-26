Asuka Returns From Injury On WWE Raw, Starts New Program

Asuka made her return from being on the sidelines on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. It happened when Becky Lynch was cutting a promo about losing the Raw Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. This marked her first appearance on WWE TV since that match.

Lynch talked about vacating the title 3 years ago and she doesn’t know who she is without the title. Lynch said that she’s hit rock bottom but views this is the start of a legendary comeback and she reminded everyone that she’s still a heel when she insulted the fans.

Asuka came out to the ring and said that she would stop Lynch because “nobody is ready for Asuka.” Ironically, Asuka was the star who was awarded the Raw Women’s Title in 2020 after it was vacated by Lynch due to her pregnancy.

"I will stop you because no one is ready for Asuka!"@WWEAsuka is BACK and wants @BeckyLynchWWE! ?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ql3yIPJZ5V — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 26, 2022

Asuka was last seen in action when she worked last year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match that was won by Nikki ASH, who later cashed on to win the Raw Women’s Title.

In January, there were rumors about her returning during the Royal Rumble but that didn’t happen. Asuka was medically cleared last month after recovering from shoulder surgery.