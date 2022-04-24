Asuka’s WWE Return Imminent, Feud Revealed (Report)

Asuka’s long absence from WWE TV is reportedly coming to an end.

The former multiple-time women’s champion hasn’t been seen in action since July 2021. Many wondered when the “Empress of Tomorrow” would show up again. That wait is about to be over if a report from Fightful Select holds true.

(via WWE)

The report notes that there are plans in place to have Asuka return to Raw. It’s been said that she will be starting a program, at least short-term, with Becky Lynch as soon as April 25.

For months, Asuka has been slamming rumors regarding her status. She took aim at reports claiming she was medically cleared back in March.

