Athena (Ember Moon) Is Set To Appear In WWE Edition of MasterChef Junior

There’s an upcoming episode of MasterChef Junior that will feature one former WWE Superstar and three current WWE Superstars.

Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team

On June 2, 2022, an episode titled ‘Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team’ will premiere. The following superstars will appear: Natalya, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Ember Moon (aka Athena). Moon was released by the WWE on November 4, 2021. She was with the promotion for six years. It seems that the FOX network recorded this episode a while ago.

Below is the posted synopsis for the episode:

The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match. In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes.

Athena’s Current Plans

Athena is scheduled to compete tonight at the Warrior Wrestling 22 event, The event takes place on May 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She will be defending the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship against Janai Kai.