Austin Theory Thinks he’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level After Character Change

Many fans felt that this year’s Money in the Bank cash-in was a misstep as Austin Theory decided to go for the United States Title instead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Also, Theory came up short in his attempt. This was after he had been losing matches on television, a change from how he had been booked by Vince McMahon when he was still in control of creative before he resigned and Triple H took over.

In an interview with City News Ottawa, Theory talked about the crutch that became the Money in the Bank contract and his new main-roster character.

The Change

“The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin, and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything.”

Theory thinks he can become the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns and could only do that with his current character.

“Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns, it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck, and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”