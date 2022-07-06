Awesome Kong Details Her Short Stint With AEW: “I Felt Unheard”

AEW held it’s first ever event back in the spring of 2019, a show that saw a surprise appearance from the legendary Kia Stevens, better known as Awesome Kong.

The former multi-time Knockouts champion was immediately paired with Brandi Rhodes, but her momentum never quite took off after that initial debut. The faction that featured the duo was eventually disbanded in February of 2020, and Kong took even more time off that year to film the latest season of GLOW.

Kong remained with AEW until 2021. She recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss her time with the promotion, one that she says was not all bells and whistles.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m bashing the crew over there at AEW, especially since we were just up and running.. I felt unheard. I wasn’t in control.”

The now retired legend explains that it wasn’t due to her lack of trying.

“All I could do was say, ‘I have this idea of XYZ.’ I couldn’t get in the room where final decisions were made. I tried to get into that last meeting where decisions were made. Never had a chance to.”

In the end Kong realized that it was out of her control, otherwise she would have stolen the show every single time.

“It’s out of my control. If I had control, give me 15 minutes of Kia. Kia’s 15 Minutes of Fame. ‘Go out there and steal the show from them boys. You, you, you. Nyla (Rose), go steal the show from the boys.’”

Kong retired from the sport of wrestling back in the summer of 2021 after wrestling her last match at NWA Empowerrr.

