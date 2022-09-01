AEW Star Leaving After His Contract Was Not Renewed

The Undisputed era in All Elite Wrestling is over before it really even got started.

Bobby Fish’s AEW contract expired Wednesday, August 31st and is now officially a free agent. Fish made his AEW debut on October 6, 2021. The 45-year-old was released by WWE in August of last year. Fish has not been seen on AEW television since the August 3rd episode of Dynamite. On that episode, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly attacked The Young Bucks to split the Undisputed Elite faction.

He told the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast that he was supposed to be a part of the Trios Tournament with Adam Cole and Bobby O’Reilly but plans were changed due to injury. Bobby added during the episode that he would run through a wall for Triple H and now he may be afforded that chance.

Bobby Fish debuted in a loss against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. He battled top stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in singles matches before teaming up with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Kyle O’Reilly joined their group on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.

Fish has been used sparingly in recent months due to injuries suffered by Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. His last match was during a taping for AEW Dark: Elevation in July. Bobby has recently been taking independent bookings and started the “Undisputed” podcast.