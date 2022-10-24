Backstage News on Bray Wyatt’s Internal WWE Status

Bray Wyatt made his expected return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event and has been assigned to work on the WWE SmackDown brand moving forward, with his only scheduled appearances on the blue brand for now.

Wyatt has made a few appearances on SmackDown since his return as he builds his next character. Some fans have wondered whether he will be a babyface or a heel going forward, as he has teased being both.

Bray Wyatt as a Babyface

Wyatt is slotted as the number one babyface on the SmackDown brand on WWE’s internal roster, according to a new report at PWInsider. Drew McIntyre is the number two babyface after being in the top spot since being moved over from Raw.

Wyatt had been the top draw in merchandise for the company before his release in 2021, which made the decision to cut him even more surprising.

He has recently become the company’s #1 merchandise seller, and WWE officials are reportedly thrilled with the rollout of his return. He will reportedly receive new merchandise from the company, including pushes of every Funhouse character.

Because of the success that WWE had with the White Rabbit stuff, they will be looking to do similar content for future storylines if the time is right and fits the story.

It will be very interesting to see who WWE pairs Wyatt with in his first feud since returning.