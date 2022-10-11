Backstage News on Who is Training Logan Paul for WWE Crown Jewel Match

WWE has selected two agents to be in charge of training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

This match is expected to headline the Crown Jewel event on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider reports that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Paul.

Logan Paul Putting in The Work

(WWE)

The bout was made official during a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Despite only working a handful of matches so far in his pro wrestling career, this will mark Paul’s first championship match and main event.

Reigns is undefeated in his previous two matches at Crown Jewel events as at last year’s Crown Jewel, Reigns defeated his longtime rival Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship.

Paul called out Reigns after having him on his podcast. Paul speculated that he’d win in a match against Roman back in June, noting that his second-ever boxing opponent was Floyd Mayweather. He confronted Reigns on this past Friday’s SmackDown, where he had a promo segment that involved Reigns, flanked by Paul Heyman and The Usos. Paul promised to smash Paul worse than he’s ever been.