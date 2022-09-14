Backstage Reaction to WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings Dip

WWE isn’t exactly panicking over this week’s dip in the ratings for WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to numbers obtained by Wrestlenomics, this week’s show averaged 1.71 million viewers across the three hours, down significantly from the previous week’s 2.054 million.

Ever since Vince McMahon‘s retirement, Raw has seen a sharp uptake in ratings, with the show averaging over 2 million viewers an episode over the past month.

The Reaction

While this week’s Raw saw a sharp decline, this isn’t a cause for concern for WWE.

According to sources who spoke to Fightful Select, many within WWE expected the drop, given that Raw was going up against the season premiere of Monday Night Football.

Raw was also up against the 2022 Emmy Awards, and those within WWE expected the viewership to fall under 1.7 million.

Since the post-Summerslam 2022 episode of Raw, the red brand has had a consistent viewership between 1.9 and 2.2 million viewers.

This week’s episode saw Damage CTRL capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and Edge compete in the main event.

Last year’s Monday Night Football premiere saw an even worse result for Raw, which dropped to 1.67 million for the September 13, 2021, episode of the red brand.

Bouncing Back

The dip in ratings this week may not be seen as a huge problem, but WWE will hope to bounce back.

Next week’s Raw will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley defend against Seth Rollins, with the Visionary hoping to win his first title in three years.

Kevin Owens Vs. Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory has also been announced for the show.