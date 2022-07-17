Backstage Report On Recent Frustration Within The WWE Women’s Division

According to Fightful Select, several stars in WWE‘s women’s division have been frustrated with their use up-and-down the card on SmackDown.

Reports are that the the aforementioned talent were waiting to see “where the chips fell” after this year’s WrestleMania in hopes that things would get better, and were prepared to take their concerns to WWE higher-ups. Some of these did play out as Lacey Evans returned, as well as former women’s champion Asuka, who both went to Raw and left more availability on SmackDown. (Evans eventually jumped back to SD). The absence of Charlotte Flair also led to more women being featured on the blue-brand.

Top superstar Ronda Rousey made it clear that she was willing to work with a variety of talent, which was another chip that fell in helping getting more talent on the show. The publication notes that WWE has integrated more women on SmackDown since the May 13th episode, although satisfaction has varied.

The source who shared this information to Fightful did mention that it seemed like Vince McMahon was more concerned about putting himself on the show due to the WSJ story rather than book or protect any of the female talent.

Stay tuned .