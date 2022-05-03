Backstage Report On Why Sheamus Stopped Working Recent WWE European Tour

Last week WWE was overseas for their annual European tour, with events being held in England, France, and Germany.

Former WWE champion Sheamus had been active during the tour, but was noticeably absent from the company’s Saturday show in Paris, as well as their Sunday event from Ludwig. This led to some online speculation that the Celtic Warrior had been injured, but a new report reveals why he was off the card.

According to PW Insider, Sheamus is doing just fine, and was not used over the weekend so that his new stable-mate, Butch, could get more ring-time. The Bruiserweight worked multiple matches with current Intercontinental champion Ricochet on the tour, with former I.C. champion Sami Zayn later being added for some triple-threat action.

It is not know whether Sheamus, Butch, or their third partner, Ridge Holland, will be added to WWE’s upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. The trio have been making waves on the blue-brand since forming an alliance earlier this year. Sheamus hasn’t wrestled on TV since his victory over Kofi Kingston on the April 22nd taping SmackDown. Meanwhile Butch’s last TV match was a loss to the New Day’s Xavier Woods. Stay tuned.