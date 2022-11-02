Backstage Update on CM Punk’s Pro Wrestling Future

CM Punk’s pro wrestling future is up in the air for his involvement in the All Out brawl with The Elite and Ace Steel after a controversial All Out media scrum where he ripped Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page.

Punk is still on the shelf with an injury suffered at AEW All Out as he had surgery, and the expectation is he will be out of action for several months. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion continues to be in talks with AEW about them buying out his contract and potential litigation. It’s been reported that most people do not expect Punk to return to AEW.

Punk’s Future

(AEW)

Fightful Select confirmed a previous Wrestling Inc report about no active litigation against Punk. There are no working plans to bring Punk back to the company.

A WWE source indicated the company would likely be interested in possibly working with Punk again. Fightful notes that representatives from multiple pro wrestling companies have said they would at least be interested in having talks with Punk. Still, they aren’t sure how motivated he’d be to continue his wrestling career.

Several people still expect a big demand for Punk to make appearances if he’s available.

One source close to Punk said they would not rule out him wrestling in the future because he “got the wrestling bug again.”

Punk is far from being able to wrestle again due to his torn left triceps injury, so it’s unclear whether Punk will feel the same way months down the line. The source close to Punk indicated that it’d been made clear to them that at least options would be available if and when Punk wanted to wrestle again.