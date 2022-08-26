Backstage Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will arrive in Detriot, Michigan for the 1,201st episode of the blue brand.

The show will see the Superstars of the blue brand continue on the road to WWE Clash at the Castle, which will take place next Saturday.

Next week’s show will be at Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, and will mark WWE’s biggest event in the UK in 30 years.

Double Booking

Fans in Detriot will certainly get their money’s worth, as tonight will see not one but two SmackDowns being taped.

In addition to tonight’s show, next week’s go-home show before WWE Clash at the Castle will also be taped in advance, Fightful has learned.

Woods Return

According to Fightful, Xavier Woods is expected to be back on WWE TV during tonight’s SmackDown.

Woods missed the entirety of August, after an attack by the newly-heel turned Viking Raiders.

On the July 29, 2022, SmackDown, the Vikings trapped Woods’ leg in a steel chair and smashed it with their shields.

On commentary, Michael Cole made reference to Woods’ history of injuries, including missing six months due to an Achilles tendon injury.

JBL is Back

Xavier Woods isn’t the only prominent name expected back on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The report adds that WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield will also be at tonight’s event and will be used on-screen in some capacity.

It is unclear what exactly the former WWE Champion will be doing on the show.

Since retiring from the ring in 2009, JBL has made sporadic appearances for WWE, often on pre-show panels before WWE Premium Live Events.