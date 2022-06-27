Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey Angle

Fans may be pleasantly surprised by a backstage update on a recent segment involving Ronda Rousey.

It’s been well known that WWE runs a tight ship. The company often controls everything about the presentation of its shows.

This goes for promos all the way to facial expressions. If Vince McMahon wants it, he’ll get it on his shows.

In some cases, however, there can be a little bit of leeway. Usually, this is reserved for big stars and Ronda Rousey certainly fits that bill.

Ronda Rousey’s Idea

(via WWE)

During the June 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, Natalya walked out dressed as Ronda Rousey. She also had a baby stroller to mock Rousey as she became a mother last year.

Rousey ended up interrupting Natalya and said the closest she’ll ever come to being a main eventer is by dressing like her. The segment ended with Natalya using the stroller as a shield to get away from Ronda.

Dave Meltzer took to Wrestling Observer Radio to report that the segment was actually Rousey’s idea. Meltzer noted that Ronda wanted to do something outside the box and she was given the green light to do so.

The angle garnered praise for making the feud more personal. Both Ronda and Natalya have traded harsh digs on social media to promote their SmackDown Women’s Title match at Money in the Bank on July 2.