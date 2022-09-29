Watch: What Happened With Bandido After Dynamite Went Off Air

The main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite saw Chris Jericho defending his newly won ROH world title against Bandido in a singles match.

The masked star offered a handshake to the wrestling veteran before the bout. However, Y2J rejected this code of honor and he flipped the bird instead. The two went on to have a good match which has been praised by fans.

The ending of the bout saw Jericho poking Bandido in the eye. He then pulled Bandido’s mask over his eyes. The high-flying star still almost caught Chris with a roll-up but the former WWE star ultimately retained the title using a Liontamer.

After the match, Chris Jericho claimed that the Ring of Jericho era has begun. He said that he will beat every great champion that has ever held the ROH title.

What Happened With Bandido After Dynamite

Once the cameras stopped rolling, Tony Khan came out. The AEW president raised the hand of Bandido who was on his way back to the locker room.

The former ROH world champion received a huge applause from the crowd. He ended up hugging the AEW owner before finally heading to the back:

Many fans are demanding Khan to sign Bandido to an AEW contract after his performance on Dynamite. The post-show moment between the two suggests that Bandido may actually get an official offer very soon.