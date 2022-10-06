Bandido Reveals He Has Not Signed AEW Contract, Confirms WWE Offer

It was reported this week that Bandido was signed by All Elite Wrestling but it seems that is not the case.

Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Bandido in the main event of last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho retained the title in a match that received rave reviews from critics and fans.

The 27-year-old was immediately offered a contract following his match with Chris Jericho. Fightful reported on Wednesday that he had agreed to terms on a new deal with All Elite Wrestling.

However, Bandido himself has stated that he has not signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. He noted that he will likely wind up in AEW, but hasn’t signed yet and has received an offer from WWE as well.

In an interview with Más Lucha, Bandido said that after his match with Jericho on Dynamite eight days ago, Tony Khan and Chris pulled him aside after the match. Bandido claimed that Tony said “I need you in AEW” during the conversation.

In the Mas Lucha interview, Bandido said Khan and Jericho pulled him aside right after the match to convince him to sign, Khan saying "I don't want you in AEW, I *need* you in AEW." https://t.co/pjz6Pgfy6q — luchablog (@luchablog) October 6, 2022

On mas lucha video Bandido confirmed WWE offer and said he is still in talks with AEW and between both AEW is where likely he is gonna end — Donal ???? (@D_Wrestlingifs) October 6, 2022

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that their report stated that Bandido had agreed to terms and they could not specify whether he signed a contract.

We said that he'd agreed to terms, even specified we couldn't confirm he'd signed anything — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 6, 2022

Andrade El Idolo was also recently interviewed by Más Lucha and had some interesting comments regarding former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Those comments led to the to two exchanging words on Twitter.

The Twitter beef then spilled over into Dynamite where Andrade and Sammy reportedly had a physical altercation. Andrade was scheduled to face Dark Order’s 10 in a Career vs. Mask match on this week’s Rampage but the match has been canceled.