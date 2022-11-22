Baron Corbin: ‘Braun Strowman is Full Of Crap for Calling Himself The Greatest Big Man’

Baron Corbin gave his take on Braun Strowman’s social media comments about “flippy flopper” wrestlers following WWE Crown Jewel, where he had a match with Omos.

Storwman’s comments drew criticism from fans and some wrestlers on social media. WWE later referenced it last week on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Ricochet.

While speaking on Corey Graves‘ “After The Bell” podcast, Corbin said that if someone is not willing to stand for what they say then they are just looking for attention. He also stated that calling yourself the best big man when no one else is saying that then it’s not valid.

Corbin on Strowman

Happy Baron Corbin

“I think, yeah, do you but whatever it is, stand behind it. If you cower and back down after, then you didn’t really mean it, you were doing it for clout, doing it for show, doing it for social media. I don’t do anything for social media and I also don’t go out and label myself whatever it is.”

“If you’re gonna go out and tweet, ‘I’m the greatest big man this business has ever seen,’ if you’re saying it and you’re the one that’s having to put the title, nobody else is saying it about you, then you’re full of crap and so if you’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna bash little guys, look, I have some respect for guys like Rey Mysterio who have done unbelievable things at his size and his stature and he is iconic and there will be a lot of people that will come along in the future that will get compared to him and wanna be him but there will never be another Rey Mysterio. There is a place for those guys like we talked about. It may not be the main event but there is a place for them so if you’re gonna go out on social media and say those things and the minute people start firing back at you, you back down or you cower away or you try to say it was a joke, that’s when I get irritated. Stand behind what you say, be a man and back it up and also, for me, I’m going out there, for ten years now, I’ve irritated people and not cared how they felt.”

Corbin stated that it’s not his job is to make anyone that watches the product happy, but that is Braun’s job right now as a babyface. He stated that Strowman should take pride in being a big man and putting on a show like that, but he’s out once Strowman starts making up his own star rating.

Corbin lost a match to Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw this week because of outside interference by Akira Tozawa.

H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcription