AEW Battle Of The Belts III Set For Grand Rapids, Michigan

AEW’s third edition of Battle Of The Belts has been announced along with its location.

AEW confirmed the time and place of Battle Of The Belts 3 on the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. The one-hour special will be taped on August 5 after a live episode of Rampage. The event will be taped at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The arena recently confirmed the event through the following post on their website:

All Elite Wrestling Rampage & Battle of the Belts III will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00PM at Van Andel Arena. This is a televised event. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00AM. *Note the box office will not be open. Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket limit of 6 will apply to every order.

Previous Battle Of The Belts Events

The first two Battle Of The Belts specials were headlined by AEW Women’s World Championship matches.

In the first event, Britt Baker defended the title against Riho. In the second, we saw Thunder Rosa defeat Nyla Rose.