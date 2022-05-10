Battle Slam: Vendetta Streams Free Tonight on Fite

Wrestling fans across the world will soon have a chance to witness the premiere live event from the upstart Battle Slam promotion.

Battle Slam: Vendetta premieres tonight, Tuesday May 10th, at 10pm EST. The show will stream for free at FITE.tv.

The worlds of pro wrestling & hip-hop collide at Battle Slam: Vendetta. Witness world-class in-ring action featuring top Wrestlers from national TV and the independent circuit.

There will also be live performances by Pastor Troy, Josiah Williams and more.

Battle Slam: Vendetta Preview

The following matches are set for the first Battle Slam event:

Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship:

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

Free Four All Eliminator:

Angelica Risk vs Janai Kai vs Queen Aminata vs Robyn Renegade

Open Challenge:

Austin Green vs TBA

Baron Black vs Lee Moriarty

Leon Ruff vs Darius Martin

Max Caster vs Myron Reed

Fuego del Sol vs Alex Kane

Shazza McKenzie vs Ashley D’Amboise

KC Navarro vs Shoot Taylor

Plus, Lee Moriarty, Adam Priest, JDX, Zenshi, Chad Skywalker, and Baron Black are also set to appear.