Bayley Could Finally be Coming Back to WWE

In July 2021, Bayley suffered a torn ACL during training, and has been out of action ever since.

Despite reports that she would be back within nine months, that time window has come and gone without any sign of her return.

Now though, Bayley may be back in the ring, and her return could be sooner than you’d think.

Bayley’s Return

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayley is expected to be back on TV “somewhat soon.”

Meltzer did not specify when that will be, or what plans WWE has for the former Women’s Champion at this time.

Bayley has also teased returning to the ring as soon as tomorrow night’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, recently sharing an image of herself hugging the Women’s MITB briefcase she won in 2019.

Bayley and the fans

Bayley’s injury came at an especially bad time for the “Role Model” who got hurt mere days before the return of live fans in July 2021.

Bayley was reportedly injured during a training seminar that WWE had mandated to ensure the Superstars were at their very best prior to the return of fans.

Given that Bayley did not compete at WrestleMania 37 (though did have an on-stage segment with the Bella Twins) it has been over two years since she last wrestled in front of a crowd.

Bayley’s last match in front of the fans was on the March 6, 2020 SmackDown, where she teamed with Sasha Banks to defeat Lacey Evans and Naomi.