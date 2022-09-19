Bayley Names 3 WWE Hall of Famers She Wants to Face With Damage CTRL

Bayley has named three WWE Hall of Famers that her group Damage CTRL would like to face one day inside the squared circle.

The Role Model returned to WWE at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The group of heels have become known as Damage CTRL. On Monday’s edition of RAW, Dakota and IYO captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. Bayley defeated Raquel on this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

Damage CTRL defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle. Bayley pinned the champion to win the match and appears to be in line for a shot at The EST’s title.

Bayley recently was interviewed on Casual Conversations and revealed three WWE Hall of Famers that she would like to battle with Damage CTRL.

“Lita, Trish [Stratus], and Beth Phoenix. Get them out of here. This is our place. Don’t come back,” said Bayley. [13:22 – 13:32]

Trish Stratus recently confronted Bayley and Damage CTRL during a recent WWE Live Event in Canada.

Bayley on how “Macho Man” Randy Savage Drew Her to Wrestling

During the interview, Bayley discussed how “Macho Man” caught her attention and started her interest in wrestling. The 33-year-old stated that he was the first person that drew her into wrestling and noted the way he carried himself as the reason. She claimed that nothing in wrestling had caught her eye like Macho Man did up until that point.

“He was the first person that drew me to wrestling. It was the way he looked, the way he carried himself, and his charisma. I literally just saw him walk down the aisle in one of his outfits and I was like ‘oooh what is that?’ Nothing in wrestling until that point caught my eye like Macho Man did.” [13:49 – 14:06]

