Watch: Becky Lynch Addresses Fans After Monday’s WWE Raw

Becky Lynch delivered an emotional address to the live crowd after Monday’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air.

Lynch is one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world. She’s risen to the top of WWE and that doesn’t happen without the fans. Throughout her journey, including some disappointing setbacks and injuries, the WWE Universe has kept her motivated and hopeful.

‘The Man’ competed on Raw against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a triple threat match. Just as she was about to score the win, Damage CTRL interfered and cost her the win.

After USA Network’s broadcast of Raw concluded, Lynch took a moment to speak from the heart and tell the people how much they mean to her.

“I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you for supporting me on my journey,” said Lynch. “I missed you guys so much, and there is no limit to what I would do to prove my love for you, for everything that you’ve shown me.”

Based on the events that transpired on the show, it appears Lynch will continue feuding with Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as the year closes out and we head into the Royal Rumble.

Here’s video of Becky Lynch speaking to fans after the December 5 edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Twitter user @Beckyonly: