Becky Lynch Reveals Her & Charlotte Remain Distant

Becky Lynch and Charlotte haven’t restored their friendship.

There was a time when Becky and Charlotte were good friends. The two had been chummy dating back to their NXT days and that hadn’t changed on the main roster before things took a bad turn.

The relationship was reportedly strained after Becky called Charlottle “plastic” during a promo a few years back.

The frustration between the two eventually boiled over on WWE TV with Charlotte not engaging in a planned tug of war with Becky during a segment on SmackDown. This was to promote their champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series in 2021.

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Still On The Outs

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Becky Lynch said that while she wishes the situation could’ve been avoided, she doesn’t regret how she handled herself.

“I wish the whole thing didn’t go down the way it did. It didn’t need to go down that way but I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf.”

When asked where things stand with Charlotte now, Becky’s answer was short and sweet.

“Same.”

As far as interactions go, a simple “hello” is about all that’s left.

“Sometimes, maybe a nod.”

Becky said she realizes that despite the bad blood, the two are still co-workers.

“We have to do live events often two days a week. So, one has to be able to co-exist. We haven’t had to work together though.”

While there is a ton of pride when it comes to the friendship lost, Becky admitted that the split did leave her feeling emotional.

“You talked to me afterwards and I was quite emotional just especially watching the video packages. I think WWE does such an incredible job. That team is amazing at putting video packages together but to see the journey of where we had started to where we are now where we just hated each other and wanted to fight and wanted to rip each other’s heads off.

“It really got to me.”

