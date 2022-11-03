Becky Lynch is crossing over to the universe of Young Rock, the hit show about the life of pro wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Friday night’s Season 3 premiere, titled The People Need you, takes place in 1985 during the lead-up to the first WrestleMania event. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano, Liberace ans Cyndi Lauper will also be depicted.

The episode synopsis reads, “After losing the election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from politics. In 1985, Rocky Johnson learns there’s consequences to crossing Vince McMahon.”

On Thursday morning, Dwayne Johnson provided a ‘first look’ at Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock.

The Rock says he was present for Becky’s audition for the role, and “We were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper.”

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE. This appearance on Young Rock is not her first time testing the waters in Hollywood. She’s already appeared on a 2020 episode of the show Billions as well as the 2021 Paramount+ movie, Rumble.

The Man has been off WWE television since SummerSlam, when she suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair. Lynch was written out of storylines the next night on Raw due to a vicious attack from Damage CTRL.

Young Rock returns this Friday 8:30 PM EST on NBC.