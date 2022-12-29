Becky Lynch’s Ex Claims Charlotte Flair Couldn’t Handle The Man’s Success

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were once closer than sisters, but that was a very long time ago.

The two highly decorated female Superstars have had real-life problems for years now, and are often kept on separate shows.

In 2021, Lynch and Flair were both drafted to each other’s brands to keep them apart.

Success

Plenty has been said about the fallout between the two, and now a new perspective has been given by Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye.

On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Dye spoke about how things in 2018 became too personal when Flair and Lynch feuded over the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

“They would take it really personal. Like when she and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”

“I think it’s like comedy or show business or maybe even if you work at a warehouse or you work at Target or you work at Best Buy, you get competitive. You want the promotion or you want the raise or you want some position, and so that’s just part of it for them.”

Due added that Charlotte struggled to accept that Lynch was becoming the new face of women’s wrestling after her transformation into ‘The Man’ in late 2018.

On-Screen

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have had issues for years, which have often played out on WWE Television.

Flair was reportedly deeply hurt by a promo Lynch made in which she referred to her former friend as “plastic.”

When Lynch and Flair were drafted last year, the two were set to exchange the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, in a segment that did not go to plan.

Flair reportedly went off-script by dropping her title, forcing Lynch to pick it up off the mat, and earned considerable heat backstage.

