Becky Lynch Exposes Vince Russo’s Hypocrisy With Savage Tweet

Becky Lynch and Mustafa Ali have responded to former WWE writer Vince Russo today on social media.
Earlier today, Vince took to Twitter and tagged several talents to suggest that they should invest in their wardrobe including Bayley. The Role Model will battle Bianca Belair in a Ladder Match this Saturday night at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women’s Championship.
Becky Lynch posted a transcription of Vince saying comments that seem to contradict the criticism offered. Russo stated in the past that both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dress ridiculously.
Russo responded to Becky Lynch and said that it is hard for the audience to understand her character change from The Man to Big Time Becks without a proper explanation.
Mustafa Ali joined the party and brought up a time when Russo suggested that he portray a racist cop in WWE. Vince asked for Ali to provide the audio of him saying that and Mustafa quickly supplied it.
The 61-year-old then transitioned into promoting his shows and thanked Mustafa for the free publicity. Vince added that the racist cop angle would have been very topical and got Mustafa over as a heel.