Becky Lynch Exposes Vince Russo’s Hypocrisy With Savage Tweet

Becky Lynch and Mustafa Ali have responded to former WWE writer Vince Russo today on social media.

Earlier today, Vince took to Twitter and tagged several talents to suggest that they should invest in their wardrobe including Bayley. The Role Model will battle Bianca Belair in a Ladder Match this Saturday night at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women’s Championship.

So pertaining to @itsBayleyWWE, as a TV Critic, I made the statement that if u WANT to be a TV STAR u have 2 LOOK like a TV STAR, which means u should probably invest in your wardrobe-switch it up every week-aka@BeckyLynchWWE, @WWERollins,@BiancaBelair,@MsCharlotteWWE (PT. 1)

Becky Lynch posted a transcription of Vince saying comments that seem to contradict the criticism offered. Russo stated in the past that both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dress ridiculously.

Russo responded to Becky Lynch and said that it is hard for the audience to understand her character change from The Man to Big Time Becks without a proper explanation.

When u portray a character, then u transition over to another without the proper explanation-which is in the writing—that could be hard for audience to grasp/understand. Some will get it-some won’t. You want Everybody to get it, so it just needs to be explained.

Mustafa Ali joined the party and brought up a time when Russo suggested that he portray a racist cop in WWE. Vince asked for Ali to provide the audio of him saying that and Mustafa quickly supplied it.

one time, he suggested I should be a racist cop.



The 61-year-old then transitioned into promoting his shows and thanked Mustafa for the free publicity. Vince added that the racist cop angle would have been very topical and got Mustafa over as a heel.

