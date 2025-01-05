Becky Lynch Joins Cast of Happy Gilmore 2 

WWE star Becky Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) has taken on a supporting role in Happy Gilmore 2, slated for a Netflix release in 2025. According to PWInsider, Lynch will portray a golfer in a group that also features Reggie Bush.

The film will star Adam Sandler (likely reprising his role as Happy Gilmore), Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, and AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Lynch’s role ties into WWE’s recent partnership with Netflix, with WWE RAW set to premiere on the platform on January 6, 2025. Lynch was also present at WWE’s December event promoting this transition.

The Man has been absent from WWE programming since May 2024. While reports suggest she has entered free agency, she has not confirmed a WWE return.

