Becky Lynch “Not Ready” To Appear on Raw Without Her Championship

Becky Lynch isn’t emotionally ready to appear on WWE Raw.

Lynch hasn’t appeared on television since losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. The loss has affected her confidence. Lynch got accustomed to being a champion that she’s not yet ready to face the WWE Universe without her prized possession.

On Sunday night, Lynch posted a video from backstage at the WWE Live Event from Syracuse, NY. Lynch explained her television absence in a rare display of vulnerability.

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship,” she said. “I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship.”

Lynch did not get to the top of WWE without being resourceful. She revealed that she had a plan to make things right. Ahead of her Sunday night showdown against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, she continued:

“I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women’s Champion.”

She will not walk out on Raw as the new Women’s Champion. Bianca Belair picked up the victory to retain the title.

Either Becky Lynch needs to get over the fear of facing WWE fans without being Women’s Champion, or it’s going to be a while before she’s back on Raw.