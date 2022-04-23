Becky Lynch Will Face The Music At Monday’s WWE Raw

Becky Lynch will return this coming Monday on Raw. WWE announced the news on SmackDown and followed up with confirmation on the company website.

This will be Big Time Becks’ first television appearance since losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

During the lead-up to that match, Lynch claimed she would “sell her soul” to remain champion. What will she have to say after tasting defeat?

Based on the what we’ve seen from Lynch since WrestleMania, she hasn’t been handling the loss well. Last weekend, she released a video stating that she wasn’t ready to face the WWE Universe without “her” championship.

WWE Raw Preview 4/25/22

In addition to Becky Lynch’s return, WWE has announced the following for Monday’s WWE Raw from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee:

Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary celebration

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

Arm Wrestling Challenge featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Ahead of Monday’s Raw, check out this video of Randy Orton looking back on 20 years in WWE, including some of his greatest milestones and wildest moments: