Becky Lynch Says Her Shoulder Still Isn’t ‘Feeling Right’

Becky Lynch made her return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series, competing in the WarGames match, which marked her first bout since WWE SummerSlam when she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair.

At Survivor Series, Lynch scored the pinfall for her team (Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, & Mia Yim) against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, & Nikki Cross. The finish saw her jump off the top of the cage and hit a leg drop onto SKY & Kai through a table.

Just because Lynch is back doesn’t mean she’s 100%. While speaking with The Verge, Lynch discussed her return to the ring.

Wrestling Through It

“Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it.”

Lynch admitted the table spot was terrifying and painful, but she wanted something that fans could remember from the match.

“If I come back then I’ve got to put my body on the line and I can’t half-ass it because then I’m not The Man and I’m not the Becky Lynch that people paid to see. I had in my head that I wanted to flatten somebody, flatten some fools with the leg drop through the table. When the opportunity came up and it was time to go, well, then there’s nothing left to do but do it.”

Lynch wrestled earlier this week on Monday’s WWE Raw by competing in a triple threat match against Bliss and Cross.