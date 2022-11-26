Becky Lynch Shares Behind The Scenes Footage of her WWE SmackDown Return

WWE’s women’s division received a major boost on Friday Night SmackDown this week when Becky Lynch made her return.

In the opening segment of the show, Lynch was introduced as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team for this year’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

The show on FOX had been delayed due to a Football overrun. This came months after fans last saw Lynch on their screens as she was written off television during the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam due to an attack from Damage CTRL after she suffered a separated shoulder in her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

The Man Comes Around

Lynch shared a behind the scenes footage of her return on SmackDown, just moments before she walked out of the curtain for the first time in months in this video on Twitter.

Lynch will team with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and ‘Michin’ Mia Yim against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

It appears WWE is building to an eventual clash between Lynch and Ripley based on the segment done during SmackDown.