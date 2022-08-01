Update on Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam Injury

Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder as she suffered the injury during her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday.

Bryan Alvarez reported the news on Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live.

“Becky Lynch took the Jaded (Glam Slam) and landed sideways, she landed on her side. Having separated my shoulder twice wrestling, I knew immediately that was not good. She started grabbing her shoulder, and she was grabbing her shoulder throughout the rest of the match,” Alvarez said. “We can confirm today that she did suffer a shoulder separation. I don’t know the extent of it, there are several grades of shoulder separation.”

Lynch did finish the bout and was using her arm, but after the match, she was seen being escorted by WWE’s medical team following the match.

Bayley, IYO Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai returned once Belair shook hands with Lynch to form their new faction.

A separated shoulder typically takes between two and 12 weeks to recover from. We wish Lynch a speedy recovery.

It appeared WWE was planning a 3 vs. 3 match at some point. However, those plans will have to be pushed back or changed because of Lynch’s injury.