Becky Lynch Training in Ireland Amid WWE Return Rumors

Becky Lynch is getting in fighting shape, ahead of her rumored return to WWE programming on this Friday’s SmackDown.

Lynch last competed at Summerslam 2022, marking a year since her return from pregnancy, where she unsuccessfully challenged Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

The Man suffered a shoulder injury during the title match, which has kept her on the shelf ever since.

Training

Lynch hasn’t competed on WWE TV in close to four months, but the former champion remains in impressive physical condition.

In one of her Instagram stories, Lynch shared that she was in Ireland at the time, and has been training at The Edge Gym with trainer James Swann.

The Return

Lynch may have been in her native Ireland this week, but she is expected to be in Providence, Rhode Island tomorrow night.

WWE has confirmed that the fifth woman for Team Bianca ahead of this Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event will be revealed on tomorrow’s SmackDown.

It has been reported that Lynch will be the final woman in the WarGames match, and will team with Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim.

The group will go up against Team Damage, consisting of Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, as well as Nikki Cross and the Judgment Day‘s Rhea Ripley.

This Saturday’s Premium Live Event will mark the first use of WarGames on the main roster, after previously featuring the iconic wrestling match type at WWE NXT events.