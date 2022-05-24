Becky Lynch Trends After WWE Raw due to Comparisons to Jerry Seinfeld and Prince

WWE Raw Superstar Becky Lynch may be called “The Man” and “Big Time Becks” but now the Irish Superstar is being compared to Jerry Seinfeld.

During this week’s Raw, Lynch wore a white, puffy shirt during a backstage segment with Dana Brooke and Adam Pearce.

Almost immediately after, fans took to social media to compare Lynch to Seinfeld, who wore a similar top in the hit sitcom’s fifth season.

In ‘The Puffy Shirt,’ Seinfeld earns a lucrative appearance on “Today” but must wear the shirt after a misunderstanding with Kramer’s “low talker” girlfriend.

The episode is often considered one of the best in the entire Seinfeld series, with Jerry’s line “I don’t wanna be a pirate” becoming synonymous with the show.

Fans also compared the outfit to what Prince wore during his ‘Purple Rain’ music video.

On Raw, Lynch defeated Asuka, earning a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell 2022.

The match will now see both Lynch and Asuka challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the June 5, Premium Live Event.