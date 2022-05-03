Becky Lynch Warns Her Fans About Scammers

Becky Lynch has sent out a warning to fans regarding fake accounts asking people for money while pretending to be celebrities. Lynch wrote the following:

“It should go without saying, but I, or any other WWE superstar, Would not ever message any fan looking for money or gift cards.

Please, if anyone ever messages you, pretending to be me, asking for money, or anything else, immediately block and report. The amount of times I have heard of this happening is sickening.”

This is happening too often with some notable examples including a fan losing his home because he believed that WWE star Liv Morgan needed help. Another fan attacked Seth Rollins at a live event because he was duped by a fake account.

Lynch dropped the WWE Raw Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 and took a few weeks off from appearing on television while continuing to work live events.

Lynch returned last week on Raw where she was interrupted by the returning Asuka. She doesn’t have a match lined up for WrestleMania Backlash just yet.