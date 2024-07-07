Beer Brand Ambassador Claims Hulk Hogan Fired Her For Being Black

A former brand ambassador for Hulk Hogan’s new alcoholic beverage line has claimed the wrestling legend fired her after learning she is a black woman.

On TikTok, Essence Jenai made the accusation against the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. In her video, Jenai shared a series of images with Hogan, proving that the two were working together. Jenai also shared images of stacks of Hogan’s new ‘Real American Beer’ beverage.

Hogan has not commented publicly on the accusation against him. Similarly, WWE has not made a public statement on the accusation. The Hulkster’s most recent appearance for WWE came during an episode of Raw earlier this year that celebrated 40 years of Hulkamania.

Hulk Hogan’s Controversy

In 2015, Hogan was fired from WWE after racist remarks made in 2007 were shared online. In that video, Hogan disapproved of the idea of his daughter Brooke dating a black man and used the N-word during his rant. Hogan added that he is “a racist, to a point.” In addition to being fired from WWE, Hogan was removed from the promotion’s Hall of Fame and gave an apology to People Magazine:

“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

Hogan’s comments were widely condemned though he did receive some support in the wrestling community. Virgil, Dennis Rodman, and Kamala, all of whom Hogan had worked with at some point or another, gave individual statements suggesting Hogan was not a racist and did not mean harm with his comments.

Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and made an appearance at the Extreme Rules kick-off event that same year. Hogan would return in a more prominent role to lead a team of Superstars against Ric Flair’s team at that year’s Crown Jewel event. Hogan has been used sporadically since then and often received mixed responses from crowds, including as the co-host of WrestleMania 37 (alongside Titus O’Neil) in 2021.