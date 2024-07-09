Real American Beer: Hulk Hogan Did Not Fire Ambassador For Being Black

Hulk Hogan did not fire an ambassador for Real American Beer for being black, a spokesperson for the beverage range has stated.

Recently, Essence Jenai made the accusation against the two-time WWE Hall of Famer that he had fired her after learning she is a black woman. Jenai shared images of herself with Hogan and Real American Beer, proving that she had been connected to the Hulkster at one time.

Hogan has not commented publicly on the accusation against him. Similarly, WWE has not made a public statement on the accusation. A spokesperson for Real American Beer said the following:

“We are deeply troubled by the false rumor circulating on social media that a brand ambassador hired by a third-party marketing agency was terminated by Hulk Hogan for racial reasons. Real American Beer simply terminated its short-term relationship with the third-party marketing agency. Hulk Hogan was not involved in that decision, and race was not a factor. We are in communication with the agency in an attempt to clear the misunderstanding and incorrect information, and believe that this false statement will be withdrawn.”

In 2015, Hogan was fired from WWE after racist remarks made in 2007 were shared online. In that video, Hogan disapproved of the idea of his daughter Brooke dating a black man and used the N-word during his rant. Hogan added that he is “a racist, to a point.” In addition to being fired from WWE, Hogan was removed from the promotion’s Hall of Fame and gave an apology to People Magazine. He was re-added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and has made sporadic appearances for the company ever since.

