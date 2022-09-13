Being the Elite on Hiatus Until Further Notice

Fans of AEW won’t be seeing the likes of Kenny Omega or the Young Bucks in the ring, and they won’t be seeing the trio on the popular Being the Elite YouTube series either.

The hit series follows the Elite, among other wrestlers in their lives outside of the ring, which often includes skits related to the world of pro wrestling.

The YouTube channel boasts over half a million subscribers and close to 100 million views.

The Hiatus

Being the Elite has proven to be a hit with fans for years, but now the show is on an indefinite break.

In a tweet from the official Being the Elite Twitter account, it was confirmed that there will be no new episode this week, and that the show is on a hiatus until further notice.

No #BeingTheElite this week. On hiatus until further notice. — Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) September 13, 2022

The Suspension

While no reason was given as to why the show is on an indefinite break, it is believed to be related to the ongoing suspension the Elite are dealing with.

The Young Bucks and Omega have been suspended due to their involvement in the All Out media scrum fight, which came after explosive comments by then-World Champion CM Punk.

While the Bucks and Omega have been suspended, it is unclear what Punk’s status is with AEW, with rumors that he could be fired, or possibly has already been fired, along with his trainer Ace Steel.

The Elite have been stripped of the AEW Trios Tag Titles won at All Out, with the Death Triangle winning the vacant championships on last week’s Dynamite.