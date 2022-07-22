Bella Twins on The Demise of Total Divas & How it Should Return

In 2013, WWE and E! launched ‘Total Divas’ a reality show focused on the lives of WWE’s female Superstars.

The two central figures of the show, Brie and Nikki Bella, would go on to have their own spin-off series, ‘Total Bellas’ focusing on their lives, injuries, and later the birth of their children.

Total Divas ran from July 2013 to December 2019 while Total Bellas lasted from October 2016 to January 2021.

A Possible Return?

Like many reality shows, Total Divas was criticized for what viewers believed were scripted scenes and not reflective of the day-to-day work of a WWE Superstar.

Speaking to TV Insider, Nikki Bella told SEScoops correspondent Scott Fishman that the show did have a positive influence on WWE audiences.

“It doesn’t get enough credit. I believe it was also a reason why we had more girls showing up. Here were these reality fans that believed in us and our stories inside and outside the ring. They wanted to come to watch it live and grew into fans. It changed the game so much for us. It made people believe in women’s wrestling.”

Nikki added that while she believes the show should come back, it should only do so under the right circumstances.

“it has to be the right people behind it. We started to go in a direction where it became more to do with bad girls’ club drama. It’s why we walked away.” Nikki Bella on what a Total Divas return should be.

In that same interview, Brie Bella said that a new cast of Superstars would be perfect for a revived show.

"It would be awesome to see Becky Lynch on there. Does she cry after a match? Does she kiss her daughter before she comes out?"

Brie also suggested that the show could “make stars” if it was brought back.

WWE has given no indication that they plan on reviving either Total Divas or Total Bellas.