Ben Affleck Wants to Play Ric Flair in Upcoming Biopic

Ben Affleck is ready to step into the ring—and the robe—by portraying two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in a potential biopic. On a recent episode of This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the Oscar-winning actor casually threw his name into the mix for the possible project.

“I wish I was Ric Flair, that would be spectacular. I’d love to play [him].”

A Ric Flair biopic, first announced in February 2024, is currently being developed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. Since the initial reveal, updates have been scarce, and no casting decisions have been confirmed—leaving WWE fans to speculate on the future of the film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jj3ND_S6geU

Flair was previously portrayed by Aaron Dean Eisenberg in The Iron Claw—a depiction that sparked mixed reactions from wrestling fans. Eisenberg acknowledged his “polarizing performance”, attributing the response to viewers’ strong familiarity with Flair’s larger-than-life persona.

Whether or not producers choose him, Affleck has officially entered the conversation. And with an Oscar under his belt, don’t be surprised if the former Batman eventually trades his cowl for a Nature Boy robe.