Best Wrestler Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Tis the (spooky) season!

Several professional wrestlers are getting into the spirit of Halloween this year. From creepy creatures, to comic book characters, to other wrestlers, check out some of the best costumes from this year’s Halloween celebrations! Leave a link in the comments section if you find any others!

On October 29, NXT hosted a Halloween-themed Battle Royale featuring several Superstars dressed in their favorite costumes. Accordingly, rivals Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade paid homage to two former champions in the company: Bayley and AJ Lee.

2022 Women’s Breakout Tournament Winner Roxanne Perez resurrected “The Hugger” era of former RAW Women’s Champion Bayley with her signature tassels, headband, and high ponytail. She even shared the love with fellow NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, who dressed up as a sumo wrestler.

The Generation Of Jade honored the previous generation of the “Black Widow” AJ Lee with the Divas Championship, Chuck Taylor shoes, and Lee’s signature “Love Bites” shirt.

Sloane Jacobs also joined the festivities as she resembled DC Comic character, Poison Ivy.

NXT Superstar Valentina Feroz is “ready to call the shots!”

Ready to call the shots ??? pic.twitter.com/cHPVaSz2DZ — Valentina Feroz ?? (@ValentiFerozWWE) October 29, 2022

Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) spread her wings as an angel this year.

Former RAW Women’s Champion and Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley continued her reign of darkness as a haunted clown this year.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and WWE announce Samanthan Irvine channeled Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf.

I’m not like the other guys. pic.twitter.com/O8XHDgsGXy — Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 26, 2022

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin paid homage to horror villain Chucky for Halloween.

Finally, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley dressed up as his longtime rival, The Undertaker.