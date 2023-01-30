Beth Phoenix Warns Rhea Ripley: “Mother Is Back To Punish You”

Rhea Ripley has a big decision ahead of her, but before she can make it, she has another piece of business to tend to first.

Saturday night, Rhea Ripley punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. “The Nightmare” entered the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble from the number one spot, but that didn’t stop her from outlasting everyone else. The final two saw Ripley clash with former tag team partner Liv Morgan — who entered at number two — before Ripley eliminated Morgan, effectively winning the 30-woman Rumble match. Now, Ripley must declare which championship she will vie for at WWE‘s grandest stage, WrestleMania 39.

Before she can weigh her options, however, she appears be caught in the sights of WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

Awakening The Glamazon

At Extreme Rules in October, Phoenix zoomed down to try and save her husband, Edge, from the wrath of the Judgement Day during his “I Quit” match with Finn Balor. Unfortunately for Phoenix though, Rhea Ripley took her down with a pair of brass knuckles and a chair shot to the head. At the Royal Rumble, Phoenix returned with revenge on her mind.

After Edge’s elimination in the men’s Royal Rumble at the hands of the Judgement Day, “The Rated R Superstar” brawled with Finn Balor and Damian Priest up the entrance ramp. Ripley, however, stunned Edge with an attack from behind, kicking him down.

Soon though, Ripley received a surprise of her own. “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix appeared behind Rhea Ripley, grounding her with a spear.

Following the action, Ripley and Phoenix battled in a war of words on Twitter. Phoenix congratulated Ripley on her women’s Royal Rumble win, promising to drag her to Hell now. Ripley replied seemingly unphased, proclaiming that saying that Phoenix stepped into her playground now. “The Glamazon” answered back with a warning to “The Nightmare.”