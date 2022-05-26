Bianca Belair is Interested in Going to WWE NXT 2.0

Bianca Belair may be riding high as the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, but she could soon be competing on Tuesday nights.

Before coming to the main roster, Belair made a name for herself in NXT but never held gold as part of the brand.

While speaking to Lucas Charpiot of VL Media, Belair expressed a desire to go to NXT, now NXT 2.0.

“I have never won the NXT Women’s Championship. It was quite a complicated thing to do at the time. I saw that Natalya was currently there. Natalya is a legend in this medium. It’s great to see her wrestle in NXT 2.0 with these young wrestlers. This isn’t the first time she’s wrestled in NXT. As far as I’m concerned, NXT is where I learned it all.

“NXT is my home.” – Bianca Belair

Belair gave props to NXT star Amari Miller, saying she’s one of the most passionate performers she’s ever come across.

“NXT is my home. It would be nice to be able to come back there to face these young wrestlers. I’ve always loved Io (Shirai) and had the chance to wrestle her when I was in NXT. I’m seeing Amari (Miller). I love her to death. She’s so passionate. I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone with as much passion as her.”

A policy from WWE has said that at least one main roster Superstar should be appearing for the paint-splattered brand at all times.

Since this policy was implemented, fans have seen AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, Robert Roode and the Viking Raiders all appear in NXT

Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Quotes via Cultaholic