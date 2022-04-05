Bianca Belair Reveals the One Match Stipulation She Won’t Do

Recently, newly-crowned WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke to SHAK Wrestling to talk about a wide variety of topics. One such topic was about what type of match she’d like to compete in that she hasn’t had the opportunity to so far. Belair was quick to answer that she really would like to have the “I Quit” match she missed out on against Bayley back in 2021.

The pair were slated to meet in an “I Quit” match at Money In The Bank that year before an ACL injury to “The Hugger” forced the match to be cancelled.

“Oh man, the I quit match that I was supposed to have with Bayley,” Belair said (via WrestleZone). “I still get sad when I think about the possibilities of that match. So hopefully, we can revisit that when she comes back.”

It’s certainly possible that WWE revisits that match down the line. Bayley has yet to return from injury and went undrafted in the 2021 WWE Draft. Perhaps she can make her return to the red brand and rekindle her rivalry with the newly-crowned champ. Belair was also asked if there were any matches that she isn’t willing to participate in. Belair admitted that she’s too attached to her hair to risk a Hair vs. Hair match.

“We all know the answer to this one,” Belair stated. “I don’t even want to say it because I don’t want to put it out there.”

Belair captured the WWE RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch over the weekend at WrestleMania 38. The pair put on one of the best matches of the action packed weekend. Although she emerged victorious on “The Grandest Stage Of Them All,” she didn’t escape unscathed. Lynch left Belair with a nasty eye injury to remember her by.